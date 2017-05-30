County to create new sewer district

Fulton County legislators this week took the first steps toward possibly creating a second county sewer district to be located on Route 29A. Mraz informed the Board of Supervisors' Building and Grounds-Highway Committee on Tuesday that Rizzo Trucking at 1511 Route 29A wants to use an existing county sewer line.

