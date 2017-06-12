County: - Deep concerns' over reductions

22 hrs ago

Concerns regarding reductions in New York state veterans advisors to locations like Fulton County were expressed by the Board of Supervisors Monday at the County Office Building. The resolution said state Division of Veterans Affairs has recalled its regional veterans benefits advisors from working in local government offices to save money.

Gloversville, NY

