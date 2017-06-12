City works to cleanup parks
Department of Public Works director Dale Trumbull said his department has been busy in the past month as spring cleaning tasks go on in the city. Trumbull said the DPW will also be filling ruts at both Darling Field and Melchior Park that happened in the past few weeks due to the mixture of several days of rain and heavy equipment.
