City district offers summer meals
The Gloversville Enlarged School District will offer free weekday meals during the summer for children ages 18 and younger through the Summer Food Service Program starting in July. As part of the program, breakfast and lunch will be provided at Gloversville High School and Gloversville Middle School, a news release said.
