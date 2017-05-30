Church society plans reunion

Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Crum Creek Church Preservation Society will have its eighth annual reunion this weekend at the Crum Creek Lutheran Church, 110 County Highway 108. Although the church was closed in 2009, four services are held annually, including the reunion service.

