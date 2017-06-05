Church schedules strawberry festival

A strawberry festival and chicken barbecue dinner will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. June 30, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 151 S. Main St. JOHNSTOWN - The Lazy Eight Radio Control Club will have an open house and hot dog cookout from 5 to 8 p.m. ... AMSTERDAM - Bishop Burke Catholic High School will hold its all-classes reunion from 3 to 8 p.m. on July 22, at ... GLOVERSVILLE - Ellen Lauziere will teach a Mommy and Me Painting Class: Fishy Kisses from 10 a.m. to noon on June ... FORT HUNTER - The Walter Elwood Nature Club's next meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a ...

