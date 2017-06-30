Child predator gets prison

A 71-year-old Gloversville man pleaded guilty this week in Fulton County Court of having sexual contact with a child and faces prison. Robert E. Harpp, of 2 Frontage Road, Apartment 1005, pleaded guilty Tuesday before County Court Judge Polly A. Hoye to first-degree sexual abuse, as part of a plea arrangement.

