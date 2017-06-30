Child predator gets prison

Child predator gets prison

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A 71-year-old Gloversville man pleaded guilty this week in Fulton County Court of having sexual contact with a child and faces prison. Robert E. Harpp, of 2 Frontage Road, Apartment 1005, pleaded guilty Tuesday before County Court Judge Polly A. Hoye to first-degree sexual abuse, as part of a plea arrangement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Fri Yep 8
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Jun 12 Joe 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
News Salvation Army leaders get ready to move Jun 3 hgghgg 1
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) May '17 Someone 14
anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11) May '17 Carla 3
What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16) May '17 May222 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,694 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC