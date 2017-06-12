Buisa named to dean's list

Buisa named to dean's list

Laura Buisa of Gloversville, daughter of Mario Buisa of Vernon, Vt., and the late Linda Rivera-Buisa, has been named to the dean's list at Bryant and Stratton College, according to a news release.

