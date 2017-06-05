Bingo planned at city church

Knights of Columbus Council 265 and the religious education program of the Church of the Holy Spirit will begin Saturday bingo starting this Saturday. The doors of the parish's Father Ottaviano Memorial Hall, 153 S, Main St., will open at 4:30 p.m., cards will be sold at 5:45 p.m., and games will start at 6:45 p.m. Prize money totaling $1,500 will be distributed during 11 games each evening.

