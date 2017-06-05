Arts Weekend expects to draw thousands back to Northville
The Northville Rotary Club's annual Woodworking & Fine Arts Weekend is expected to once again fill the village with thousands of visitors. Always the third weekend in July, the ninth annual event is taking place Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 at the Bradt Municipal Building and Town Park, 412 S. Main St. Over 60 juried artists and selected fine craftsmen will be displaying countless examples of the area's most exquisite works of art.
