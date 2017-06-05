Appeals court says chimpanzees don't have rights of people
Two chimpanzees that were caged at a trailer lot and at a primate sanctuary don't have the legal rights of people in New York, an appeals court said Thursday. Nonhuman Rights Project attorney Steven Wise had argued to the appeals court in March that adult male chimps Tommy and Kiko should be granted a writ of habeas corpus, which for people relates to whether someone is being unlawfully detained or imprisoned and should be taken to see a judge.
