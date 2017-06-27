AAUW presents F-MCC graduate Elizabet...

AAUW presents F-MCC graduate Elizabeth Gundersen with scholarship to continue studies

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Recorder

Photo submitted AAUWCo-President Catherine Julius presents F-MCC graduate Elizabeth Gundersen with a $1,000 scholarship check to continue her studies in the pursuit of a bachelor's degree. Fulton-Montgomery Community College graduate Elizabeth Gundersen of Gloversville was this year's winner of the Amsterdam-Gloversville-Johnstown American Association of University Women branch scholarship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Jun 12 Joe 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Jun 8 Bahahaha 7
News Salvation Army leaders get ready to move Jun 3 hgghgg 1
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) May '17 Someone 14
anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11) May '17 Carla 3
What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16) May '17 May222 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC