Woman found with heroin sentenced to ...

Woman found with heroin sentenced to 4 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A Gloversville woman has been sentenced to four years in prison following her guilty plea to criminal possession of a controlled substance according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Jessica Dence, 33, of 240 W. Fulton St. in Gloversville was sentenced May 4 to prison time and two years post release supervision by Judge Louise Sira.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
Moving to Gville (Aug '12) May 10 Gcity 2
Queen B May 10 Gcity 5
Mayoral run May 7 Reina 1
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store May 7 Red 3
The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake May 1 Driver 1
New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14) Apr 27 proudMaxxworker 3
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC