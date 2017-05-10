Woman found with heroin sentenced to 4 years in prison
A Gloversville woman has been sentenced to four years in prison following her guilty plea to criminal possession of a controlled substance according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Jessica Dence, 33, of 240 W. Fulton St. in Gloversville was sentenced May 4 to prison time and two years post release supervision by Judge Louise Sira.
