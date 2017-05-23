Whistleblower suit can move forward

Whistleblower suit can move forward

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A federal judge has ruled that a whistleblower lawsuit brought against Tetra Tech by a Saratoga County man can proceed. Scott McManus of Charlton, a former director of business development for Tetra Tech Construction in Gloversville, sued the company last year in federal court in Albany claiming that he was fired after alerting superiors to accounting irregularities and potential securities law violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16) May 22 May222 4
Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09) May 20 Qwest 46
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store May 19 Local 4
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
Moving to Gville (Aug '12) May 10 Gcity 2
Queen B May 10 Gcity 5
Mayoral run May 7 Reina 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC