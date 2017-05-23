Whistleblower suit can move forward
A federal judge has ruled that a whistleblower lawsuit brought against Tetra Tech by a Saratoga County man can proceed. Scott McManus of Charlton, a former director of business development for Tetra Tech Construction in Gloversville, sued the company last year in federal court in Albany claiming that he was fired after alerting superiors to accounting irregularities and potential securities law violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May 22
|May222
|4
|Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09)
|May 20
|Qwest
|46
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|May 19
|Local
|4
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Moving to Gville (Aug '12)
|May 10
|Gcity
|2
|Queen B
|May 10
|Gcity
|5
|Mayoral run
|May 7
|Reina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC