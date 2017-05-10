Water bills mailed, payments due
The city of Gloversville Water Department mailed water and sewer bills to District 3 residents, located south and east of West Fulton Street, on May 1, according to a news release. The payments can be made in person or mailed to the Water Department at 67-73 S. Main St., Gloversville, NY 12078.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|19 hr
|Truth is
|3
|Moving to Gville (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Gcity
|2
|Queen B
|Wed
|Gcity
|5
|Mayoral run
|May 7
|Reina
|1
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|May 7
|Red
|3
|The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake
|May 1
|Driver
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Apr 27
|proudMaxxworker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC