Voters pass school budgets across area
Voters in the Gloversville Enlarged School District passed the $61.5 million 2017-18 budget Tuesday by a vote of 421-144 . The budget increases the tax levy 1.51 percent to $14.4 million compared to last year's $14.2 million.
