Voters pass school budgets across area

Voters pass school budgets across area

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Voters in the Gloversville Enlarged School District passed the $61.5 million 2017-18 budget Tuesday by a vote of 421-144 . The budget increases the tax levy 1.51 percent to $14.4 million compared to last year's $14.2 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
Moving to Gville (Aug '12) May 10 Gcity 2
Queen B May 10 Gcity 5
Mayoral run May 7 Reina 1
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store May 7 Red 3
The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake May 1 Driver 1
New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14) Apr 27 proudMaxxworker 3
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC