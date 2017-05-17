VanDeusen appointed to town board

The Johnstown Town Board voted 3 to 1 Monday night to appoint former Gloversville Police Chief Donald VanDeusen III to fill the remaining six months of deceased council member James Westover's term of office. Westover's death was announced by members of his family at a town board meeting on March 20. Since then, the town board accepted seven applications from town residents interested in serving the remainder of Westover's term.

