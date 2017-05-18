Tri-couny blotter
Nathan A. Tretola, 56, of Gloversville was arrested by New York state troopers at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on Route 349 and charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated and unsafe backing. AMSTERDAM - Jared A. Vanvranken, 24, of Gloversville was charged by New York state troopers at 10:30 p.m. Saturday with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|19 min
|Local
|4
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Moving to Gville (Aug '12)
|May 10
|Gcity
|2
|Queen B
|May 10
|Gcity
|5
|Mayoral run
|May 7
|Reina
|1
|The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake
|May 1
|Driver
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Apr 27
|proudMaxxworker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC