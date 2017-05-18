Tri-couny blotter

Nathan A. Tretola, 56, of Gloversville was arrested by New York state troopers at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on Route 349 and charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated and unsafe backing. AMSTERDAM - Jared A. Vanvranken, 24, of Gloversville was charged by New York state troopers at 10:30 p.m. Saturday with unlawful possession of marijuana.

