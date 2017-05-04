Tri-county blotter
Jennifer M. Scullin, 35, of 261 S. Kingsboro Ave. was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by city police on Saturday. Officers said they were investigating a complaint of a violation of a stay-away order of protection.
