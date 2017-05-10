Tri-county blotter

Tri-county blotter

Dianna G. Brenn, 49, of 4293 Route 30, Lot 140, Amsterdam, was arrested by Montgomery County sheriff's deputies May 3 and charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Deputies said Brenn was seen operating a motor vehicle on Route 30 in Amsterdam with no brake lights.

