Sherman's plans to be presented to public June 17
The town board Wednesday night agreed to hold a special Saturday morning meeting on June 17 to listen to public presentations from two entities proposing to lease the former Sherman's amusement park. But the board remained deadlocked, 2-2, over whether or not to take the park's former owner to court.
