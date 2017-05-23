Shelter celebrates 5th birthday
The shelter has been at its current location at the annex behind the city Transportation Department at 117 W. Fulton St. The Regional Animal Shelter has existed for 15 years, moving into the Gloversville location near the Rail Trail in May of 2012. The event was a way for the shelter to say thank you to the public who has supported them and the dogs they help.
