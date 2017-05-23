Sewer pipe on council agenda

The Common Council is expected to vote on a resolution Tuesday night that would allow the mayor to sign a contract with Schultz Heavy Civil Construction of Ballston Spa to replace a broken sewer pipe in the city. The city will be replacing 950 feet of the 100-plus-year-old clay piping.

