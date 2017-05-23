Sewer board retains firm
The Gloversville-Johnstown Joint Sewer Board recently hired a firm to provide guidance and assistance with reducing odor issues at the sewage treatment plant. The board accepted a $15,000 proposal from Arcadis of New York for assistance with desired CAST process odor reduction at the Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility.
