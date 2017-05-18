Police bust credit card fraud ring
Four members of an alleged credit card fraud ring, that included men from Gloversville and Fort Plain, were arrested by authorities Wednesday after businesses were victimized in the city and town of Johnstown and the town of Mayfield. The Fulton County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday issued a news release indicating deputies received complaints from local businesses regarding the fraudulent use of credit cards in their establishments.
