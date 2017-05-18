Police bust credit card fraud ring

Police bust credit card fraud ring

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Four members of an alleged credit card fraud ring, that included men from Gloversville and Fort Plain, were arrested by authorities Wednesday after businesses were victimized in the city and town of Johnstown and the town of Mayfield. The Fulton County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday issued a news release indicating deputies received complaints from local businesses regarding the fraudulent use of credit cards in their establishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store 21 hr Local 4
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
Moving to Gville (Aug '12) May 10 Gcity 2
Queen B May 10 Gcity 5
Mayoral run May 7 Reina 1
The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake May 1 Driver 1
New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14) Apr 27 proudMaxxworker 3
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC