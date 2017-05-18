One arrested in break-in indicted on ...

One arrested in break-in indicted on drug charges

One of three men stabbed after allegedly breaking into a Gloversville residence a week ago was indicted this week by a Fulton County grand jury on four counts alleging cocaine sales and possession. Rodney H. Johnson Jr., 17, of 27 Maple St., Gloversville, was the subject of a sealed indictment opened Tuesday before Fulton County Court Judge Louise K. Sira.

