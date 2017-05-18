One arrested in break-in indicted on drug charges
One of three men stabbed after allegedly breaking into a Gloversville residence a week ago was indicted this week by a Fulton County grand jury on four counts alleging cocaine sales and possession. Rodney H. Johnson Jr., 17, of 27 Maple St., Gloversville, was the subject of a sealed indictment opened Tuesday before Fulton County Court Judge Louise K. Sira.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|17 hr
|Local
|4
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Moving to Gville (Aug '12)
|May 10
|Gcity
|2
|Queen B
|May 10
|Gcity
|5
|Mayoral run
|May 7
|Reina
|1
|The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake
|May 1
|Driver
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Apr 27
|proudMaxxworker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC