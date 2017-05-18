Mid-July target set for Gloversville sewer fix

City officials hope to complete the ongoing sewer repair project by mid-July and reopen the closed section of East Pine Street by the end of May. The team handling the project had originally given a September timeline for the replacement of a broken sewer pipe. But King said Thursday the team said it could get the job done by mid-July with two crews each working an 8-hour shift, Monday through Friday.

