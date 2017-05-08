Man who led police on high-speed chas...

Man who led police on high-speed chase faces DWI, other charges

23 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A town of Johnstown man, who led police on a high-speed chase Saturday, was unharmed when he slammed his vehicle into a tree. Richard P. Eagan Jr., 35, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing.

Gloversville, NY

