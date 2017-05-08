Man who led police on high-speed chase faces DWI, other charges
A town of Johnstown man, who led police on a high-speed chase Saturday, was unharmed when he slammed his vehicle into a tree. Richard P. Eagan Jr., 35, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queen B
|Sun
|Hmm
|3
|Mayoral run
|Sun
|Reina
|1
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Sun
|Red
|3
|The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake
|May 1
|Driver
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Apr 27
|proudMaxxworker
|3
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC