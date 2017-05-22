Man pleads in robbery, burglary

A Gloversville man accused of holding up a convenience store and breaking into a liquor store pleaded guilty this week in Fulton County Court, and faces up to four years in prison. Robert B. Adair, 33, of 126 Fremont St., Apartment 2, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Louise K. Sira to one felony count of third-degree burglary, as part of a plea arrangement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.