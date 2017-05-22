Man pleads in robbery, burglary
A Gloversville man accused of holding up a convenience store and breaking into a liquor store pleaded guilty this week in Fulton County Court, and faces up to four years in prison. Robert B. Adair, 33, of 126 Fremont St., Apartment 2, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Louise K. Sira to one felony count of third-degree burglary, as part of a plea arrangement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|May222
|4
|Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Qwest
|46
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|May 19
|Local
|4
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Moving to Gville (Aug '12)
|May 10
|Gcity
|2
|Queen B
|May 10
|Gcity
|5
|Mayoral run
|May 7
|Reina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC