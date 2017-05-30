Man faces 3-year sentence in drug case

Jamal J. Forsythe, 20, of 613 Nichols St., pleaded guilty May 16 in Fulton County Court before Judge Louise K. Sira to one felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as part of a plea arrangement. Sentencing was adjourned until a later date, but Forsythe is expected to receive three years in state prison and two years post-release supervision.

