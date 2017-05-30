Man faces 3-year sentence in drug case

Man faces 3-year sentence in drug case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Jamal J. Forsythe, 20, of 613 Nichols St., pleaded guilty May 16 in Fulton County Court before Judge Louise K. Sira to one felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as part of a plea arrangement. Sentencing was adjourned until a later date, but Forsythe is expected to receive three years in state prison and two years post-release supervision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Wed Prince Velveeta 1
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) May 25 Someone 14
anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11) May 25 Carla 3
What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16) May 22 May222 4
Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09) May 20 Qwest 46
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store May 19 Local 4
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC