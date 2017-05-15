Library hosts open house

At center, Mark Kilmer, president and CEO of the Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Barbara LaDonna, director of the Gloversville Public Library, get ready to cut the ribbon opening the library's temporary location at 34 W. Fulton St. Saturday. They are supported, from left, by Chris Ressess, library board president; Patty Franco, a member of friends of the library; Jan LaPorte, library staff; John and Jenny Mazur, library Friends; Linda Conroy, library staff; Carole Gottung, a friend; and Circe Johnson, staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.