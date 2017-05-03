Group pushes to open historic jail
Descendents of city native Elizabeth Cady Stanton visited the Fulton County Office Building Tuesday morning to urge county government to open the county-owned Fort Johnstown Annex, as a site to pay homage to the women's rights icon. Parts of the annex on East Montgomery Street- a former Colonial-era jail - have been used for decades as open county government offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake
|May 1
|Driver
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Apr 27
|proudMaxxworker
|3
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Apr 22
|pie
|2
|Queen B
|Apr 14
|gvilleslowincome
|1
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
|New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC