Group pushes to open historic jail

Descendents of city native Elizabeth Cady Stanton visited the Fulton County Office Building Tuesday morning to urge county government to open the county-owned Fort Johnstown Annex, as a site to pay homage to the women's rights icon. Parts of the annex on East Montgomery Street- a former Colonial-era jail - have been used for decades as open county government offices.

