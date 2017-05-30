Gloversville students visit downtown for Career Day

Gloversville Police Chief Marc Porter speaks to GESD fifth-graders at the Gloversville Police Department during Career Day put on by the GESD, Gloversville BID and the city of Gloversville on Thursday. Gloversville Police officer Wayne Hulslander gives GESD fifth-graders a view of a GPD vehicle outside the Gloversville Police station during Career Day Thursday in downtown Gloversville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.