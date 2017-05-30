Gloversville students visit downtown for Career Day
Gloversville Police Chief Marc Porter speaks to GESD fifth-graders at the Gloversville Police Department during Career Day put on by the GESD, Gloversville BID and the city of Gloversville on Thursday. Gloversville Police officer Wayne Hulslander gives GESD fifth-graders a view of a GPD vehicle outside the Gloversville Police station during Career Day Thursday in downtown Gloversville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Wed
|Prince Velveeta
|1
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|May 25
|Someone
|14
|anybody know how George Crandall is? (Mar '11)
|May 25
|Carla
|3
|What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16)
|May 22
|May222
|4
|Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09)
|May 20
|Qwest
|46
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|May 19
|Local
|4
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC