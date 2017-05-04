Gloversville sewage spill: City aband...

Gloversville sewage spill: City abandons liner strategy, will replace 950 feet of pipe

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The city will be replacing a broken section of pipe that led to a discharge of raw sewage into the Cayadutta Creek last month. City Department of Public Works Director Dale Trumbull said the city has decided to replace about 950 feet of 100-plus-year- old clay piping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake May 1 Driver 1
New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14) Apr 27 proudMaxxworker 3
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Apr 22 pie 2
Queen B Apr 14 gvilleslowincome 1
jbd Apr 9 leavetown 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
New Caroga Codes Enforcer (Apr '16) Mar '17 Bob 5
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC