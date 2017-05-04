Gloversville sewage spill: City abandons liner strategy, will replace 950 feet of pipe
The city will be replacing a broken section of pipe that led to a discharge of raw sewage into the Cayadutta Creek last month. City Department of Public Works Director Dale Trumbull said the city has decided to replace about 950 feet of 100-plus-year- old clay piping.
