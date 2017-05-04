Gloversville Public Library celebrations planned
The Gloversville Public Library will be hosting two upcoming events to celebrate the upcoming renovation of the more than 100-year-old building. Lisa Buggeln, the library board of trustees' vice president of finance, said the open house will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony likely at the West Fulton Street entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queen B
|14 hr
|Hmm
|3
|Mayoral run
|Sun
|Reina
|1
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Sun
|Red
|3
|The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake
|May 1
|Driver
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Apr 27
|proudMaxxworker
|3
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC