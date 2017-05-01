Gloversville nears grad goal of 70 percent
As the school year starts to wind down, the Gloversville Enlarged School District is hopeful it will meet its graduation goal. During Monday's board of education meeting, High School Principal Richard Demallie said there are about 30 class days left until final Regents exams begin to move the graduation numbers to where they need to be.
