Gloversville, firefighters agree to deal; Council expected to vote on it tonight
The city and Gloversville Firefighters Assocaiton Local 719 have agreed to a 10-year contract, pending the approval of Common Council tonight. According to Mayor Dayton King, the city and union came to an agreement during a mediation session on Friday.
