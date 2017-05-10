Gloversville council approves new fir...

Gloversville council approves new firefighters contract

Read more: Recorder

The Common Council, Mayor Dayton King and the Gloversville Fire Fighters Association Local 719 have come to an agreement on a contract that will last through 2023. The council voted 5-1 on Tuesday night to approve the contract, with 5th Ward Councilman Jay Zarrelli voting no.

