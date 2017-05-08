Fulmont Community Church dedicated
Area pastors and wives gather around Fulmont Community Church Pastor Greg Meyers and his wife, Lori, during Sunday's dedication service for the building. The church is celebrating its move from Johnstown to 16 W. Fulton St., Gloversville - the former Presbyterian Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queen B
|Sun
|Hmm
|3
|Mayoral run
|Sun
|Reina
|1
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Sun
|Red
|3
|The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake
|May 1
|Driver
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Apr 27
|proudMaxxworker
|3
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC