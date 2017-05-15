Fire Dept. to roll out manning change
The city and Gloversville Firefighters Association Local 719 agreed to a new 11-year contract on May 5. The union ratified the contract on May 8 and the Common Council approved it on May 9. The previous contract expired in 2013. The staffing minimums require firefighters to be called in when the levels get below the contracted number.
