Divided board to discuss Sherman's fate
A divided Town Board is set to meet Wednesday night to discuss the fate of the former Sherman's amusement park and whether or not the town will take its former owners, George and Ruth Abdella, to court. The town board met for a workshop May 3, after a public hearing regarding a proposed eminent domain seizure of a portion of Morey Road.
