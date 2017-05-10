DeLilli chosen as interim superintendent

The Gloversville Enlarged School District Board of Education has appointed recently-retired Greater Johnstown Superintendent Robert DeLilli to serve as interim superintendent. Board president Richard Carlson said Friday the board voted Tuesday to appoint DeLilli to a six-month contract, with an option to extend as they seek a new superintendent.

