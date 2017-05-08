County eyes solar agreement

County eyes solar agreement

The Fulton County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on a photovoltaic system power purchase agreement project at its meeting Monday at the County Office Building. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. and the hearing will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. in the supervisor's chambers.

