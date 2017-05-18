Cheers and Jeers
Every school budget in Johnstown and Gloversville passed on Tuesday, which we see as the area's commitment to education. Thanks to the state tax cap, and some realistic planning on the part of area school boards, there were no onerous budgets presented to the public this year, so a unanimous vote was not all that surprising.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09)
|17 hr
|Qwest
|46
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Fri
|Local
|4
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Moving to Gville (Aug '12)
|May 10
|Gcity
|2
|Queen B
|May 10
|Gcity
|5
|Mayoral run
|May 7
|Reina
|1
|The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake
|May 1
|Driver
|1
