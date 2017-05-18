Cheers and Jeers

Every school budget in Johnstown and Gloversville passed on Tuesday, which we see as the area's commitment to education. Thanks to the state tax cap, and some realistic planning on the part of area school boards, there were no onerous budgets presented to the public this year, so a unanimous vote was not all that surprising.

