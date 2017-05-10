Cheers and Jeers
The Amy Stock Memorial paid a visit to Gloversville High School on Monday, delivering a sobering message about the dangers of drinking and driving. Amy Stock, a 1984 graduate of Gloversville High, was killed on July 19, 2015 when a drunk driver blew through an intersection in Albany at more than 70 mph and slammed into her vehicle.
