Cheers and Jeers

Cheers and Jeers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Townsend Leather, which has been operating in Johnstown since 1969, plans to expand into the vacant former Diana Knitting Mill at North Perry and Grove streets and create more than 50 new jobs. We think this is terrific news all the way around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Queen B 17 hr Hmm 3
Mayoral run Sun Reina 1
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store Sun Red 3
The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake May 1 Driver 1
New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14) Apr 27 proudMaxxworker 3
jbd Apr 9 leavetown 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Apr 8 Holy Moley 9
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC