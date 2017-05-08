Chamber schedules seminar for businesses on opoid addiction in the workplace

The Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the HFM Prevention Council and the Fulton and Montgomery Counties Departments of Public Health, will hold a seminar entitled, "Impacting Business: Solutions and Resources for the Addiction Crisis," on Friday, May 12, 8am at the Chamber's Gloversville office, 2 N. Main Street. Studies show that one in four people know someone addicted to opioids - employees could be victims of opioid use in their families, or users themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.