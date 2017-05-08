Chamber schedules seminar for businesses on opoid addiction in the workplace
The Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the HFM Prevention Council and the Fulton and Montgomery Counties Departments of Public Health, will hold a seminar entitled, "Impacting Business: Solutions and Resources for the Addiction Crisis," on Friday, May 12, 8am at the Chamber's Gloversville office, 2 N. Main Street. Studies show that one in four people know someone addicted to opioids - employees could be victims of opioid use in their families, or users themselves.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queen B
|Sun
|Hmm
|3
|Mayoral run
|Sun
|Reina
|1
|What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store
|Sun
|Red
|3
|The Skelton in the wheel chair at cargo lake
|May 1
|Driver
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Apr 27
|proudMaxxworker
|3
|jbd
|Apr 9
|leavetown
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr 8
|Holy Moley
|9
