Caroga explores adding municipal sewer service
The town board has authorized Supervisor Beth Morris to sign a contract with an engineering firm to perform a municipal sewer study, but only if New York state pays the cost of hiring the firm. Morris said the town board only began the process of looking into municipal sewer under the condition that state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Schenectady, would provide state funding for the study.
