Caroga explores adding municipal sewe...

Caroga explores adding municipal sewer service

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The town board has authorized Supervisor Beth Morris to sign a contract with an engineering firm to perform a municipal sewer study, but only if New York state pays the cost of hiring the firm. Morris said the town board only began the process of looking into municipal sewer under the condition that state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Schenectady, would provide state funding for the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What ever happened to Gloversville Little Leagu... (Jun '16) May 22 May222 4
Why is G'ville getting to be so bad? (Jul '09) May 20 Qwest 46
What Happened to the True Value Hardware Store May 19 Local 4
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
Moving to Gville (Aug '12) May 10 Gcity 2
Queen B May 10 Gcity 5
Mayoral run May 7 Reina 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC