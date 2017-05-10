Caroga can't go backward

In the town of Caroga, the town board is deadlocked 2-2 over how to proceed with the town's ownership of the former Sherman's amusement park, and we think both sides make good points about different aspects of the complex controversy. Town Supervisor Beth Morris and town councilman John Glenn support taking the former owner of the amusement park, Gloversville-based attorney George Abdella, to court to determine whether or not he has the right to sue the town if the board ever decides to violate the donation agreement he made when he gave Sherman's to the people of Caroga.

