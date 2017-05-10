Burglary suspect arrested for drunken driving, State Police say

Troopers were headed to the scene of a burglary-in-progress April 30 when they allege the suspect drove by their troop car and threw a beer can out her window, State Police said. Troopers stopped 22-year-old Joslynn Christiano of Gloversville after matching her car with a description of the burglary suspect's vehicle, State Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.